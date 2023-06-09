Hogs On The Highway in Little Canada
LITTLE CANADA (WJON News) -- Friday morning commuters in the east Twin Cities metro were delayed getting to work due to a crash.
The Minnesota State Patrol says they were investigating a single-vehicle rollover crash, involving a semi and trailer (carrying livestock), eastbound 694 to northbound 35E in Little Canada.
A Tweet from the State Patrol includes a picture of several hogs that got out of the semi after it rolled.
There are no injuries to any people.
Get our free mobile app
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Commuters were asked to find an alternative route.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Eastside Construction: Highway 10, 23 Project Update
- Nearly 100-Year-Old Sartell Bridge Ready to Reopen to Walkers
- Historic Pub Crawl to Focus on 1940s Era St. Cloud
- Pride Events In Communities Across Minnesota
- Benton Co. History: Decades of Fun at Foley Municipal Pool
Most common fast food chains in Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of the most common chain restaurants in Minnesota using data from the Friendly City Lab at Georgia Tech.