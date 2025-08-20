Cathedral graduate Nate Schmidt is bringing the Stanley Cup to St. Cloud on Monday, August 25th.

Schmidt played for the Crusaders from 2006-2009 and scored 48 goals in 57 games played. After one season with the USHL's Fargo Force, Schmidt went on to play three seasons with the University of Minnesota.

After going undrafted, Schmidt signed with the Washington Capitals, splitting time between the NHL club and its Hershey, Pennsylvania affiliate for the first three seasons of his professional career before settling in for good during the 2015-16 season.

Schmidt spent three years with the Vegas Golden Knights before a season with the Vancouver Canucks (2020-21), followed by three seasons with the Winnipeg Jets. Last year was Schmidt's first with the Panthers, with whom he won his first Stanley Cup. He is signed to play for the Utah Mammoth for the upcoming season.

THROUGH THE YEARS: NATE SCHMIDT