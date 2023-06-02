Historic Pub Crawl to Focus on 1940s Era St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A pub crawl next week will transport you back to the 1940s.

"Snooky's Pub Crawl" is hosted by the Stearns History Museum.

Spokesman Eric Cheever says "Snooky" was Francis Bernick who started the Bernck's company. During World War II they put together "Snooky's Handy Guide" for the servicemen who were getting off the train as a way to know where to go around town for a beer or drink.

Or bowling, or ice cream shops, just a general guide to good times in the old town of St. Cloud.

The pub crawl is starting at the new Iron Street Distillery, which is the old International Harvester building, because of its proximity to the train depot.

From there they'll be making stops at the Red Carpet, the White Horse, the Pickled Loon, and 7 West Taphouse.

Cheever says they'll mainly be focusing on the 1940s era and the interesting characters who occupied those buildings during that time period.

We're going to be telling some fun stories about the people who worked there, some of the businesses, stuff that you generally wouldn't pick up in a history book.

Snooky's Pub Crawl runs from 6:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 8th.

Get our free mobile app

The cost is $25 per ticket which includes a drink at Iron Street along with food from Bravo Burritos.

The event is nearly sold out, so anyone interested should reserve their tickets soon.

READ RELATED ARTICLES