MarineMax Acquires C & C Boat Works in Crosslake

CROSSLAKE (WJON News) -- C & C Boat Works in Crosslake has been sold. MarineMax Incorporated has announced they have acquired the business.

The transaction expands MarineMax's footprint in Minnesota to five locations. They also acquired Nisswa Marine in 2021.

C & C Boat Works has been on the Whitefish Chain of Lakes for more than 60 years. They have over 1,000 feet of lakeshore with indoor and outdoor storage for more than 600 boats.

MarineMax CEO Brett McGill says,

"with an annual economic impact of $6.9 billion, recreational boating is important to Minnesota and a prime passion for its residents. We are thrilled to expand our presence there."

MarineMax has more than 125 locations worldwide, including 78 dealerships and 58 marinas.

