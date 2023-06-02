If you have been to a Kwik Trip, you know how great they are. You probably have noticed their commitment to customer service. You have also probably noticed how clean the bathrooms are, and the stores in general. If ever you find that the bathroom isn't clean, you need to let someone know... it's their thing. Make sure that they have the cleanest bathrooms. I love that. Because if you are like me, you might avoid public bathrooms at all costs. It's nice to know that they try and make sure their bathrooms are clean.

Kwik Trip is based in Lacrosse, Wisconsin. They make deliveries at every Kwik Trip store every day. So, all of the Kwik Trip gas stations need to be within a one day drive from the Lacrosse location.

There are just under 200 Kwik Trip stores in Minnesota. There are just shy of 400 Kwik Trips in Wisconsin, they are also located in Michigan, South Dakota and Iowa.



That is one of the great things about Kwik Trip, they use local sources for most of their products. At least whenever it is possible.

There are some things... or at least one thing that people will sometimes complain about - the pay at the pump requirement. But, if you think about it from their perspective, it keeps people from doing a "fill and dash". When their gas stations are as busy as theirs are, this can be a real issue. That helps to stop that from happening. Less loss means more possible deals for the consumer.

