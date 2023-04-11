Highway 301 Detour in Southeast St. Cloud Starts Monday

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- The detour on Highway 301 in southeast St. Cloud starts on Monday.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be working on the entire length of the highway which is only about a mile long and stretches from Highway 10 to 15th Avenue Southeast.

The highway is adjacent to the Minnesota Correctional Facility. In conjunction with the highway reconstruction, the historic retaining wall will be repaired. The tall section of the wall will be rebuilt with a concrete core and stone facing. The shorter walls will be rebuilt as original fieldstone walls.

The road closure will remain in place until September.

