Valleyfair & Soak City Opening Dates – Summer is Coming

One of the sure signs of summer is when you see the opening date of outside and seasonal activities and parks. One of which is Valleyfair.

Valleyfair and Soak City - the water park on the grounds of Valleyfair, have both announced their opening dates. Valleyfair will open Sunday, May 14th. Soak City will be a couple of weeks later.

They have also announced some event dates as well, including a preview date which will be the day before the official opening date. Saturday, May 13th will be the preview date.

If you are a Platinum, gold, silver or pre-K season pass holder, you will be able to check out the park on the preview day.

According to their press release:

Season Pass Preview Day is back and better than ever with unlimited access to your favorite rides and attractions before the park opens to the public. Don't miss out on this incredible event—more details soon!

If you do not have a season pass yet, and would like to enjoy all of the perks that you can get with the season pass, you can still purchase one.

The Soak City opening is set for May 27th which is Memorial Day weekend. That is the "unofficial" start to Summer. If you are a season pass holder, you will get an extra hour before opening to the general public each day.

There are events that happen throughout the summer, with new attractions that will open this summer. According to their Press Release, these are some of the new attractions:

We are thrilled to announce two new acts and one new Peanuts shows to our lineup of park entertainment. Planet Snoopy Stage offers rotating shows and the addition of a delightful new show for the younger set: Jungle Journey. On top of that, Soak City will offer acoustic beach-vibe tunes by The Drifters duo while Work Zone, a brass band, will be roaming throughout the park.

You can get more information on all of the events throughout the park and the summer dates also with the opportunity to purchase season passes and regular passes on their website.

Let's go Summer!