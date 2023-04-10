Brainerd Area Man Charged with Alleged Tobacco-Related Tax Crime

BRAINERD (WJON News) -- A Brainerd area business owner is facing charges related to tobacco sales.

The Minnesota Department of Revenue says the Crow Wing County Attorney's Office recently charged Ronald Beattie Junior with one felony count of possessing untaxed tobacco products.

According to the complaint, Revenue Tax Specialists conducted a random tobacco retail inspection of Beattie's business. They allegedly found a substantial amount of tobacco products with no related invoices. Tobacco retailers are required by law to keep invoices for all tobacco products on-site as proof they were bought from a licensed distributor.

The specialists seized the tobacco products. Beattie did not appeal the seizure.

It has been determined that the unpaid tax on the tobacco products was about $2,000.

The felony charge has a maximum penalty of five years in jail, a $10,000 fine, or both.

