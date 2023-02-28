Highway 23 South Gap Open House Set for Thursday

NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an open house ahead of the Highway 23 South Gap construction project this spring.

The South Gap project covers seven miles of Highway 23 between New London and Paynesville. It is the last of the four-lane expansion projects on Highway 23 and will take two years to complete.

The open house will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in New London on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be no formal presentation, but MnDOT staff and the contractor will be on hand to answer questions including the project timeline and detour information.

The detour will be in place from May 1st through November 1st.

Get our free mobile app

Tree clearing will begin in March, with construction getting underway on April 23rd.

In addition to the South Gap project, the North Gap between Paynesville and Richmond will resume this spring and is scheduled for completion this fall.

When both projects are completed, drivers will have a four-lane divided highway from Willmar to Foley.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

These Are the 20 Safest Cities in Minnesota in 2021 Everyone wants the place they call home to be a safe place where we can go relax at the end of the day. According to Safewise, these are the 20 safest cities in the state of Minnesota for 2021

11 of the Most Devastating Weather Disasters in Minnesota Throughout The Years We might be full of lakes and "nice" but Minnesota has had its fair share of horrible and nasty weather. Throughout the years we've had floods, fires, storms that have crushed stadium roofs flat, and tornadoes that have destroyed lives.