Highway 23 South Gap Open House Set for Thursday
NEW LONDON (WJON News) -- The Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding an open house ahead of the Highway 23 South Gap construction project this spring.
The South Gap project covers seven miles of Highway 23 between New London and Paynesville. It is the last of the four-lane expansion projects on Highway 23 and will take two years to complete.
The open house will be held at Peace Lutheran Church in New London on Thursday from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be no formal presentation, but MnDOT staff and the contractor will be on hand to answer questions including the project timeline and detour information.
The detour will be in place from May 1st through November 1st.
Tree clearing will begin in March, with construction getting underway on April 23rd.
In addition to the South Gap project, the North Gap between Paynesville and Richmond will resume this spring and is scheduled for completion this fall.
When both projects are completed, drivers will have a four-lane divided highway from Willmar to Foley.
