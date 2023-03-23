Highway 10/Highway 23 Construction Kick-Off Meeting in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A major road construction project in east St. Cloud will get underway this spring and the Minnesota Department of Transportation is holding a public meeting ahead of time to lay out the details.
Starting in mid-April, and lasting two seasons, Highway 10 and Highway 23 will be reconstructed including a new Highway 23 bridge, a pedestrian overpass across Highway 10, and reconfigured on/off ramps.
Highway 10 will be reconstructed from 15th Avenue Southeast and Benton Drive.
Highway 23 will be reconstructed from east of Wilson Avenue to east of Benton County Road 1.
Crews will also install a noise wall along the south side of Highway 23 and east of 14th Avenue southeast.
The public meeting will be held at the MnDOT office in St. Cloud at 3725 12th Street North. You'll be able to see the detailed plan layouts, ask questions and learn about the traffic impacts in 2023.
The meeting will be on Monday from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.
READ RELATED ARTICLES
- Man Sentenced in Sauk Rapids Murder-for-Hire Case
- Stearns County Jury Acquits Man on Murder Charges
- No Closures Planned for Walleye Harvest on Mille Lacs Lake
- Minnesota Teacher of the Year Semifinalists Announced
- Farmers' Almanac Predicting Cool, Wet Spring