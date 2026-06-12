STATE HIGH BASEBALL

THURSDAY JUNE 11TH

(PUTZ FIELD)

QUARTERFINALS

CATHERDRAL CRUSADERS 6 MINNEHAHA ACA. REDHAWKS

The Crusaders out hit the Redhawks eight to four, including a double and a pair of sacrifice flys. Their starting pitcher was Jack Hamak, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits, two runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. Jake Murphy threw one inning to close it out, he recorded three strikeouts.

The Crusaders offense was led by Charlie Dolan, he went 2-3 with a double, for a RBI and Nolan Bigaouette went 1-2 with a sacrifice flys for a RBI. Sam Oliver, Nick Plante both went 1-3 with a RBI and Ryan Liebrenz went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Henry Schloe had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Jacob Oliver went 1-4 with two stolen bases and he scored a run. Owen Fradette went 1-2, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Redhawks starting pitcher was Brody Glen, he threw six innings, he gave up eight hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Their offense was led by Brody Glen, he went 2-3 for two RBIs and a stolen bases and Ken Perry went 1-3. Axel Stayka went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run, Cameron Erickson had two walks, Alex Schmidt scored a run and Alex Salo had a walk.

TOTINO GRACE EAGLES 5 ROCORI SPARTANS 3

The Eagles were out hit by the Spartans seven to six, they did collect a double and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher wsa Jack Goldsberry, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded four strikeouts. Joey Terhaar threw one inning, he recorded one strikeout.

The Eagles offense was led by Joey Terhaar, he went 1-2 with a sacrifice fly for a RBI, two stolen bases and he scored a run. Will Franczak went 1-2 with a double for a RBI and he scored a run and Vince McMonagle went 1-2 for a RBI. Ben Ling went 1-2 for a RBI, a stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run and Theo Jacob went 1-3. Matt Quinn went 1-3 for a RBI, Brady Keane had two stolen bases, one walk and he scored a run and Dimarco Cognetta had a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run.

Their Spartans starting pitcher was Nolan VanLoy, he threw six innings, he gave up six hits, five runs, three walks and he recorded six strikeouts. The Spartans offense was led by Max Fredin, he went 1-2 with a double for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Caleb Maddox went 1-4 with a double for a RBI. Nolan VanLoy went 1-4 with a triple and a walk and Reece Kalla was credited for a RBI. Cal Heying and Zander Folkerts both went 1-4. Noah Olmscheid went 1-3, Cooper Notch went 1-3 and he scored a run and Blake Kelly was hit by a pitch.

CATHEDRAL CRUSADERS

Play today vs. Winona at Putz at 1:30

Cold Spring Rocori

Play today vs. Delano at 2:30 in Jordan