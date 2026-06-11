TOWN BALL TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY

TOWN BALL ROUNDUP

TUESDAY MAY 9TH/WEDNESDAY MAY 10TH

BUFFALO BULLDOGS 4 KIMBALL EXPRESS 1

The Bulldogs out hit the Express ten to three, including a double and a sacrifice fly. Their starting pitcher was Jon Euerle, he threw five innings to earn the win. He gave up two hits, one run, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Tristan Moore threw three innings, he gave up a hit, two walks and he recorded one strikeout. Tommy Eckstein threw one inning to earn the save, he issued one walk.

The Bulldogs offense was led by Justin Johnson went 2-5 for a RBI, a walk and he scored a run. Colton Haight went 1-3 for a RBI and he had a stolen base. Broc Mutterer had a sacrifice fly for a RBI and Noah Christianson went 2-4 with a double. Ethan Hanson went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run and JD O’Donnell went 1-3 and he was hit by a pitch. Ramon Vega Jr. went 1-5 and he scored a run and Calvin James had two walks and he scored a run. Caleb Breuer went 1-2 and Luke Carnoy went 1-1.

The Express starting pitcher was Clay Faber, he threw six innings, he gave up seven hits, two runs, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Matt Dingmann threw three innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and he issued one walk.

The Express offense was led by Jaxon Marquardt was credited for a RBI and Adam Beyer went 1-3 with a double and he was hit by a pitch. Scott Marquardt went 1-4 with a double and he scored a run and Brooks Marquardt was hit by a pitch, he had a stolen base and he had a walk. Joe Hess went 1-3 with a double, Matt Friesen, Zach Dingmann and Mason Danelle all had a walk.

MOORHEAD BREWERS 2 WAHPETON WAHPPERS 1

The Brewers out hit the Wahppers eight to six, including a double, their starting pitcher was Beckett Simpson, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts. Greg Noel threw one inning, he gave up one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Ashton Rinas threw four innings to earn the win, he gave up three hits and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Brewers offense was led by Dustin Mertz went 2-5 for a RBI and Marcus Wohl went 2-4 with a double and he scored a run. Adam Leininger went 2-4 and Jordan Leininger had a walk. Mike Peschel went 1-3 with a walk And J. Glieke went 1-4. Ashton Rinas had a walk and he scored a run and David Ernst was hit by a pitch and he had a walk.

The Wahppers starting pitcher was B. Clouse, he threw 7 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, two runs and he recorded six strikeouts. C. Klaste threw 2/3 of an inning, he gave up two hits, two runs and two walks.

Their offense was led by C. Franki went 2-4 and T. Uhlich went 1-4 with a stolen base, a walk and he scored a run. C. Kappas went 1-4 with two stolen bases and a walk, R. Loeue went 1-4 with a stolen base and B. Claus went 1-4.

SARTELL MUSKIES 10 ALBERTVILLE ANLGERS 0

The Muskies out hit the Anglers eight to two, including a home run and a double and they were aided by eight walks. Starting pitcher wsa Isaac Schroers, he threw four innings to earn the win. He gave up one hit, four walks and he recorded five strikeouts. Adam Wenker threw three innings to close it out, he gave up one hit and he recorded one strikeout.

The Muskies offense was led by Cody Partch went 2-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored two runs. Brett Schlangen went 2-3 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Wes Johnson went 1-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he was hit by a pitch. It was Wes’s two runs home run that gave him the ten run margin in the bottom of the sixth. Mateo Segura went 1-3 for two RBIs, he had a walk and he scored a run. Trevor Schlangen was credtied for a RBI and he scored a run and Andrew Ritter went 1-3 with a walk and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte was hit by a pitch, he had a walk and he scored a run, Jake Gruebele went 1-3 with a walk and Levi Lampert had three walks and he scored two runs.

The Anglers starting pitcher was Lincoln Rick, he threw four innings, he gave up three hits, six runs, seven walks and he recorded three strikeouts. James Fry threw one inning, he gave up two hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Tom Schaupp threw one inning, he gave up three hits and two runs.

The Anglers offense was led by Gabe Nathe, he went 1-3 with a stolen base and Jordan Schlueter went 1-2 with a walk. Lincoln Rick had two walks, Nick Dinkel had a stolen base and a walk and Henry Abert had a walk.

COLD SPRING SPRINGERS 5 SARTELL STONE PONIES 1

The Springers out hit the Stone Ponies ten to five, they starting pitcher was Jack Arnold, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up five hits, one run, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Eli Emerson threw two innings to close it out, he gave up one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Springers offense was led by Joe Dempsey, he went 2-4 for two RBIs and Jace Griffin went 3-4 for a RBI, a stole base and he scored a run. Brady Schafer went 1-4 for a RBI and Brady Klehr went 1-5 for a RBI. Paul Dorr went 2-4 with a stolen base and he scored a run and Jeron Terres went 1-3 and he scored a run. Brad Olson had a stolen base, a walk and he scored two runs.

The Stone Ponies starting pitcher was Jalen Vorpahl, he threw six innings, he gave up five singles, one run, one walk and he recorded ten strikeouts. Jackson Scheffler threw two innings, he gave up five hits and four runs.

The Stone Ponies offense was led by Braeden Simones, he went 2-4 for a RBI and Chicho Lizarraga went 1-2 with a stolen base, two walks and he scored a run. Calen O’Connell went 1-4 and Braeden Dykhuizen went 1-3.

SAUK RAPIDS CYCLONES 9 CLEARWATER RIVERCATS 1

The Cylcones out hit the River Cats thirteen to four, including a home run and four doubles. Their starting pitcher was Noah Jensen, he threw seven innings to earn the win. He gave up three hits, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Ben Rothstein threw two innings, he gave up one hit, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Cyclones offense was led by Terrance Moody went 2-3 with a home run and a double for a RBI, he had a walk and he scored three runs. Noah Jensen went 2-3 with a double for three RBIs, he was hit by a pitch and he scored two runs. Luke Pakkala went 3-4 with a double for three RBIs and he scored a run. Nolan Hemker went 2-5 for a RBI and Shea Koster went 2-4 and he scored a run. Dom Mathies went 2-3 with a double, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run and Owen Gales scored a run.

The Rivercats starting pitcher was Jake Carper, he threw six innings, he gave up nine hits, six runs, one walk and he recorded six strikeouts. Bryan McCullum threw two innings, he gave up four hits, three runs and he recorded five strikeouts.

The Rivercats offense was led by was led by Ty Carper, he went 1-1 for a RBI, Sam Carper went 1-3 and Will Kranz scored a run. Bryan McCallum and Preston Schlegel both went 1-4 with a double.

RAYMOND ROCKETS 11 NLS TWINS 0

The Rockets out hit the Twins eleven to five, including a home run and eight players collecting hits. The Rockets starting pitcher was Dreyer Haman, he threw six innings to earn the win. He gave up five singles, two walks and he recorded twelve strikeouts. Brody Dock threw one inning, he gave up one walk and he recorded a strikeout.

The Rockets offense was led by Caleb Ditmarson went 1-4 with a home run for four RBIs and Eli Nelson went 1-4 with a home run for two RBIs an he scored two runs. Noah Kloss went 1-2 for two RBIs and two runs and and Cooper Dock went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored a run. Tyler Steen went 2-4 for a RBI and he scored two runs Isaac Call went 2-4 with two walks and he scored a run. Mike Jereritz went 1-3 and he scored a run, John Sawatzky went 1-1 and he scored a run, Brady Kientz had a walk and he scored a run and Brett Swanson scored two runs.

The Twins starting pitcher was Braeden Fagerlie threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up five hits, two walks, three runs, and he recorded two strikeouts. Mike Danielson went 2 2/3 innings, he gave up six hits, eight runs, five walks and he recorded two strikeouts.

The Twins offense was led by Jordan Ellingson, he went 1-3 with a walk and he scored two runs. Braeden Fagerlie and Aiden Paulson both went 1-2. Nolan Johnson went 1-3 and Sam Etterman went 1-2 with a walk.