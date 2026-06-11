LEGION BASEBALL ROUNDUP

(Monday June 8th/Tuesday June 9th)

SARTELL POST 277 8 PRINCETON POST 216 0

The Sartell Legion and Princeton Legion both collected five hits, including a triple and a double and five stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Luke Lance, he threw three innings to earn the win. He gave up four hits and he recorded two strikeouts. Parker Smith threw two inings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Miles Simonsen threw two innings to close it out, he issued two walks and he recorded four strikeouts.

The Sartell Legion offense was led by Jackson Knott, he went 2-3 with a triple and a double for two RBIs. Nolan Hemker went 1-3 for a RBI, he was hit by a pitch and he scored a run. Brady Thompson went 1-3, with a stolen base and he scored two runs and Trevor Schlangen was credited for a RBI and he had a walk. Miles Simonson went 1-2 with a stolen base and Daylon Holter had a walk and he scored a run. Mateo Segura had a stolen base, two walks and he scored a run and Keaton Landowski was hit by a pitch. Matt Schreiner had a stolen base and he scored a run, Davis Ahrens had a walk and Levi Magnuson had a stolen base.

The Princeton Legion starting pitcher was Steven Geisler, he threw 2 1/3 innings, he gave up four hits, eight runs, four walks and he recorded two strikeouts Vaughn Minks threw 3 2/3 innings, he gave up one hit, one walk and he recorded four strikeouts.

Their offense was led by by Luke Bratulich went 1-3 with a stolen base and Vaughn Minks went 1-1 with a walk. Drew Julson had two walks, Griffin Peck went 1-4, Isaac Peterson went 1-2 and Wyatt Bjerke went 1-1.

EVW POST 381/453 10 NLS POST 545/537 3

The EVW Legion out hit the NLS Legion ten to four, including a home run. Their starting pitcher was Nick Becker, he thew two innings, he gave up one hit, one run, two walks and he recorded two strikeouts. Caleb Meierhofer threw two innings, he gave up three hits, two runs and one walk. Torii Berg threw three innings in relief to earn the win, he recorded three strikeouts.

The EVW Legion offense was led by Carter Scheeler, he went 2-2 with a home run for a RBI and Blake Glenz went 1-4 for a RBI. Jacob Caron wetn 1-3 for a RBI and Torii Berg went 2-3 and he scored a run. Matt Heuring went 2-3 with three stolen bases and he scored a run. Jack

Maile went 1-3 and he scored a run, Nick Becker wetn 1-3 and Brayden Becker had a walk.

The NLS Legion starting pitcher was Gavin Vick, he threw four innings, he gave up eight hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded one strikeout. Ethan Nelson threw two innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded three strikeouts.

The NLS Legion was led by Kaden Shimek, he went 2-4 for a RBI and Gavin Vick went 1-3 with a double and he scored a run. Ethan Nelson went 1-4, Andres Rojas had two walks and he scored two runs and Brecken Westby had a stole base and a walk.

ALBANY POST 482 2 ST. CLOUD 76ERs 1

The Albany Post 482 out hit the St. Cloud 76ers seven to six, including four stolen bases. Their starting pitcher was Tyler Fredricks he threw 6 innings, he gave up six hits, one run and he recorded five strikeouts. Carson Goebel earned the win with three innings of relief, he recorded four strikeouts.

They were led on offense by Griffin Roemeling and Dylan Hoffarth, both went 2-4 with a stolen base and each scored a run. Conner Plumski went 1-4 with a stolen base and N. Davey and Hunter Becker both went 1-4. Judah Allen was hit by a pitch and he had a stolen base and Cohen Habben had a walk.

The 76ers starting pitcher was Amittai Preisler, he threw six innings, he gave up three singles, one run, one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Orion Preisler threw 2 1/3 innings in relief, he gave up four singles, one run and he recorded two strikeouts.

The 76ers offense was led by Andrew Brown went 1-4 for a RBI and Jackson Stuber went 2-4. Everett Stine went 1-4 and he scored a run, Amittai Preisler went 1-4 and Isaac Palmer went 1-3.