UNDATED -- While we didn't much rain here in the St. Cloud metro area, other parts of the region got soaked.

The National Weather Service says Milaca had 2.32 inches of rain as of 6:00 a.m., and Hinckley had 3 inches as of 6:30 a.m.

The heaviest rain was across the border in Wisconsin where Stanley had 5.4 inches, Cumberland had 4.2 inches, and Cameron had 3.75 inches.