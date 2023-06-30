Have You Seen This Goat? Reward for Missing/Stolen Goat
I feel like this is an old episode of the Brady Bunch where a rival school steals the other school's mascot.
But, this is real life. A beloved goat named Hazelnut has been taken from a school in St Paul. There is a $500 reward being offered for the return of Hazelnut, the goat.
According to Bring Me the News, this is what we know so far:
Hazelnut was discovered missing from the Great River School on Tuesday. One of three goats that reside at the school, members of the school community say it is "bonded to another goat, and much loved by students and staff."
It's possible that the goat was stolen on Monday night, with surveillance cameras reportedly showing a dark SUV near the school at 1326 Energy Park Dr. around the time of her disappearance.
Evidently the surveillance cameras didn't pick up a license plate. Otherwise, you would think that they would have been able to track that down.
So, the search continues. Have you seen Hazelnut? No one knows what area she could be in... could be St. Cloud???
Take a look around and see if you see a goat that may have lost it's home... $500 bucks!
LOOK: Biggest Tornadoes in Minnesota of the Past Decade