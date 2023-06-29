Zebra Mussels Discovered in Stearns County Lake
ST. ANNA (WJON News) -- Zebra mussels have been found in another central Minnesota lake.
The invasive species has been discovered in Stearns County's Pine Lake near St. Anna.
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says a lakeshore resident found the zebra mussel on a rock in front of their shoreline.
A specialist was called in for a follow-up search and discovered an adult zebra mussel on a log on the log end of the lake.
Zebra mussels can compete with native species for food and habitat, cut the feet of swimmers, reduce the performance of boat motors, and cause expensive damage to water intake pipes.
The D-- says to remember to clean watercraft and equipment of aquatic plants, drain water out of the watercraft, throw unused bait in the trash, and let docks and lifts dry for 21 days before moving them to another water body.
