I Can’t Believe This Guy Hasn’t Been Adopted Yet!

This guy has been selected to receive a FREE initial training consult with Prodigy Pups Training Dog Training; A generous donor for Kira's Fund will cover the cost of this consult with the goal of keeping dogs and their adopters happy and content through professional training.
Meet Duke! This sweetie came to TCHS as a stray, so nothing is known about his history. He was adopted and later returned after not being a fan of the resident dog. Has been friendly and outgoing with shelter staff. He may be dog selective and might do best in a home with a dog that can match his energy.
A dog on dog meet and greet is recommended prior to adoption. Slow and proper introductions to new pets and people are always recommended; ask a staff member for more information.
Enjoys attention and being pet. Could Duke be your new best friend? Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, microchipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.
