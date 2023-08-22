First of all, castles are just cool for some reason. Maybe we all secretly want to live in one, with all of the finery, huge feasts, music and dancing. A ball, like Cinderella, but not all medieval with the questionable hygiene and unsanitary situations. We want the fairytale castle experience.

There is a castle in the twin cities that has an annual event called "Cocktails at the Castle".

This event is happening on September 15th. And they make a big point of making sure that people know that it is a 21+ event. There is also a VIP experience, and a VIP tattoo experience. Although, if you wanted the tattoo portion of the event, that is sold out. But with that said, I am wondering how they would do a VIP tattoo experience when cocktails are being served. Generally you cannot get a tattoo if you have been drinking. I know that some people have done that, but it's not recommended as you tend to bleed a bit more, plus possibly making some questionable decisions.

The cost for this event is $45 per person, and you can register and get all the other information that you need through the Cocktails at the Castle event page.

