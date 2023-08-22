Cowboys And Aliens Together? Yes, At This New Cosmic Cantina!

Want an interesting new food and drink experience? Try this new place that just opened earlier this month in the Lyn-Lake area of Minneapolis. It's called, "Fool Me Once" and the owners refer to it as a 'Cosmic Cantina'. I'm not entirely certain how to explain what this place is so I'll let their own website do that. It says:

An Alien and a Cowboy walk into a bar.... We like to say that everyone is an alien somewhere. That’s why we’re proud to say that all aliens (and humans) are welcome through our doors. Come for the trippy back bar, stay for the cactus juice and smash burgers. Either way, we hope our space feels like home.

The space used to house a Western-themed dive bar called The Country Bar. And the three co-owners have Nashville ties. One of which is co-owner Andrew Cook. He is the drummer for Country Duo Dan + Shay.

The signature drink at "Fool Me Once" was born from a Cactus glass that Cook found and liked so much that he came up with the drink just so he could serve it in that cactus glass. Bring Me The News says the drink "combines Reiger vodka, Sipsmith VJOP gin with cucumber, mint, lime and pickle citric. It's already the establishments best seller." It goes on to say that, "The choose-your-own-adventure spirit translates to the menu, where $15 cocktails and THC-infused beverages sit alongside a $3 Hamms.

"Fool Me Once" is located at 3006 Lyndale Ave. South in Minneapolis. They're open Thursday from 3 p.m. - 1 a.m., Friday and Saturday from 3 p.m. until 2 a.m. and Sunday from 3 p.m. until midnight.

