Central Minnesota, are you ready to get lost in fun? That is what Nisswa's Copper Creek is asking in regards to their NEWEST addition this fall. A hay bale maze will be added to this year's Fall Festival Days.

This year's Fall Festival Days will also include a "NEW Mini Tractor Train Rides, Corn Pit Sandbox, Kids Activities, Face Painting, Pumpkin Carving, Our Signature Painted Hay Bales, Fall Classes, Fall Shopping, Pumpkins, Gourds, Cornstalks, and so much more!" according to the Copper Creek website.

The maze along with the Fall Festival Days event will kick off starting in mid-September, with the online post station Friday, September 16 - Sunday the 18th being the opening weekend for the event. The Fall Festival Days will run through Sunday, October 30th.

The cost for the fun is $12, under 3 it's free, and you'll be able to walk the maze, take the hay ride, mini tractor ride, and if it is back, right now it is listed as TBD check out the catapult launcher.

There is a FREE option that is just traditional fun, those free activities at Copper Creek this fall are the corn pit sandbox, hay bale bowling, yard games, bonfires, hot chocolate/apple cider, and photo stations.

There are also some 'enhanced' weekends with other activities and vendors planned this fall at Copper Creek, if you are interested in what that entails, you can head to their website to get more details, and of course check the website and Copper Creek's Facebook page for more information before you head out.

