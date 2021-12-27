Guthrie Theatre Cancels Shows Due to COVID Outbreak

This is the time of year when many Minnesotans head to the Guthrie Theatre to see a last minute production of "A Christmas Carol". Hopefully you were able to get there before now, because they have cancelled the remaining 3 shows due to a COVID outbreak among the cast.

If you happened to have tickets to the last show, which was due to be tonight (Monday) they are offering refunds for the show.

If you remember the beginning of "A Christmas Carol" at the Guthrie was disrupted by a woman who was screaming and yelling supposedly because of the mask mandate. She wasn't ok with not everyone wearing one or certain people not having to follow the rules. It's not clear what actually set her off originally, but the rant went on for quite some time, and she had to be removed from the theatre by police.

Of course, there was someone there who was filming the entire thing, and then posted it on their socials.

If you have tickets, or are planning on getting tickets for the Guthrie's next production, there are no current plans to end that show. According to FOX 9 News, "Raisin in the Sun" is due to begin on January 8th is still set to begin on time. The Guthrie will be closed through January 6th.

