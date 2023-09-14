GREAT Theatre Opens Season With “Guys and Dolls”

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - The Great Theatre opens its 2023-2024 season this weekend with “Guys and Dolls”.

Set in New York in the 1950s, this musical comedy has become one of America’s favorites, bringing home the Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Director, Best Choreographer, Best Performance by a Featured Actor, and Best Performance by a Featured Actress in 1951.

Photo: GREAT Theater

Inspired by the gritty crime novels of the 1920s and 1930s, the story follows two gangsters, Nathan Detroit and Sky Masterson, as they try to raise the entry fee for a seat at an illegal craps game. Love, loss, betrayal, and comedy ensue as each gangster falls in love and tries to set priorities before their luck runs out.

Director Rick Circharz says it’s one of his favorite shows.

It is just a fun, laugh-out-loud, old-time musical with great music. The talent in the cast is top-notch. I was very blessed by the people that came in for auditions.

Madison Franzmeier says the show has been a lot of fun to produce, but now the cast is ready to perform.

Well, Guys and Dolls is a comedy. So if you want a fun night out, to have some laughs with friends or family, it's definitely that kind of show to go to. The cast is so excited to perform it for everybody. So we're going to be at our best each and every show.

“Guys and Dolls” runs at the Paramount Theater in St. Cloud on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays through September 24th. Friday and Saturday shows are at 7:30, while the Sunday matinee is at 2:00.

