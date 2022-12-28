Great River Library Hosting Annual Winter Reading Program

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The Great River Regional Library system is holding its annual Winter Reading Program again in the new year.

This year's theme is "Read for a Better World". It begins this Monday and runs through February 28th.

Communications and Development Coordinator Breanne Furth says you can sign up at your local library or online through the Beanstack Tracker App.

If you need help deciding what to read, they can help you with that.

Either in the app or when you are in the library it can be helpful to see what's new and trending, and different recommendations. Also, on the library website, we have a feature where you can get a personalized book pick.

The winter reading program is designed primarily for teens and adults.

Each of the 32 library branches will have prize drawings for participants.

The library's first Winter Reading Program took place in 2004.