Gophers Struggle Late Against Terps

ST. CLOUD - The Minnesota Golden Gophers (15-7, 3-6) men's basketball team looked as if they were going to pull of the upset against the Maryland Terrapins (19-2, 7-1).

After a back and forth game the Gophers were up one with two minutes to go when the Terp's got hot. Not only did the Terp's get hot but the Gophers were equally cold down the stretch.

Even though the Gophers were up 1 in the closing minutes of the game they ended up losing 85-78.

The Gophers were led by senior Akeem Springs 23 points. Junior Reggie Lynch had another double-double but fouled out with just under minutes left in the game.

The Gophers play at Illinois next Saturday. Tip off is 3:00 p.m.