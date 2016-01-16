Gophers Lose 70-63 to Indiana

MINNEAPOLIS - The Gophers lost 70-63 against Indiana this (Saturday) afternoon. This is Indiana's 10th straight win.

Nick Zeisloft scored 15 points and the Hoosiers (15-3, 5-0 Big Ten) made 8 of 25 3-pointers.

Joey King scored 18 points and hit 4 of 5 3s for Minnesota (6-12, 0-6). The Gophers held a nine-point lead early in the game, but 11 missed free throws and a 39-31 rebounding deficit hurt their chances of winning.

The Gophers travel to Ann Arbor, Michigan Wednesday to face the University of Michigan, at 7:30 p.m.