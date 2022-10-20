Good Reports on Central Minnesota Pheasant Hunt

Pheasant hunting in Minnesota opened last weekend. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the reports he's heard locally is that hunters did well and he's hearing similar reports in other locations in the state. Schmitt explains southwest Minnesota and in the Ortonville area may have done the best.

Pheasant hunting continues in Minnesota through January 1st. Schmitt says participation was normal but he did indicate pheasant stamp requests are down 1% from last year.

Minnesota is offering a couple of deer hunting options which start today. The youth deer season and early antlerless seasons go from October 20-23. Schmitt says kids 10-17 years of age can buy a regular deer hunting license and harvest a deer over the next few days. He says the antlerless season in Minnesota has 28 permit areas in the state where hunters can take up to 3 antlerless deer. The normal firearms deer season starts November 5th.

Fall fishing continues throughout the state. Glen indicates water temperatures have dropped to the upper 40s/low 50s. He says the cooler weather kept some people off the water recently but the warmer weather this weekend should allow for some better fishing. Schmitt says to look for the traditional fall spots. He says anglers should also be aware that many public accesses are taking their docks out.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.