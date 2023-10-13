Good Clean Scary Fun At This Haunted Car Wash In Waite Park

CLEAN AND SCARY!

Don't have time to get to a haunted house this year? How about taking the time to get a haunted carwash? It only lasts a few minutes, and I think it sounds like a lot of fun! We just happen to have a local carwash location that's inviting you to enjoy their spooky fun carwash in the month of October; Tommy's Express Car Wash - Tunnel of Terror!

TOMMY'S 'TUNNEL OF TERROR'

Tommys Haunted Carwash has been a spooky fun favorite for folks around central Minnesota for the past few years, and this year will be no exception.

The Tunnel of Terror at Tommy's will be taking place on October 20 & 21, and then again on October 27 & 28 at Tommy's location in Waite Park, at 17 2nd Avenue North, Waite Park, MN 56387. Pack the car with as many seatbelted friends and family as you can, and make your way through the terrifying carwash. The cost is just $20 per car.

The Tunnel of Terror hours are from 6 pm to 10 pm, so any other time you come to Tommy's you'll have regular Tommy's Carwash pricing and no scares.

Take a look at what fun you'll be having by checking out the video below!

Tommy's Express Car Wash/Youtube

AGE LIMITS?

There are no disclaimers on their site that say kids can't come through the carwash, so you make the call. I guess if you think your kids like Halloween scares, and they are old enough to know it's all just for fun, then they will probably enjoy the scary carwash. Have you ever been through the 'Tunnel of Terror?' Let me know what you think and send me your scary photos to kelly.cordes@townsquaremedia.com.

