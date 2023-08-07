Good, Bad, or Indifferent – Has The Vibe Of WeFest Changed Over The Years?

WE-FEST: MAKING MEMORIES

I have been a big We-Fest fan since way back when the stage was visited by the likes of George Strait, Reba McEntire, and Garth Brooks. There were lawn chair races out of the gates to plant your chairs where you wanted them to be for the festival, and everyone honored it. No one moved anybody's chairs. I even performed there with a band called "Chill Factor" and "The Bear Creek Band" in the 1990s. My family was there and I even wished my little brother "Happy Birthday" from the big We-Fest stage.

GOOD VIBRATIONS

I visited We-Fest about three years ago, and it still had the same kind of friendly vibe. Lots of people, in good spirits, camping, singing, drinking, dancing, and making new friends. Some people make such good friendships they plan their next year to be with their newfound friends.

UNPREDICTABLE

Every outdoor festival has its good and bad moments. Weather is unpredictable; and this year, there were some problems that We-Fest didn't see coming. Overbooked VIP Campgrounds, long lines the day of the first event, and more. Most people would agree, that the performers did an amazing job.

KEEP IN MIND

Here are some things to keep in mind. As someone who has attended this festival in the past, it is definitely a festival that you need to plan. Most We-Fest pros know that camping is a weeklong adventure, and if you can get there earlier in the week to set up your campsite, you are going to avoid the traffic for last-minute folks trying to get in to see the first show.

THE MUSIC NEVER STOPS

If you've never been to We-Fest, you should know that even after the music leaves the stage for the night, the celebration continues into the wee hours. Some campgrounds are known as 'The party spots' over others...So talk to people who have been there before, and pick your location accordingly. NOTE: Be ready for the music to kick in at about 10 am. If you want to sleep in, you better bring some earplugs.

MAKE MEMORIES NOW- LAUGH LATER

You'll remember every bit of your experience; the good, the bad & the ugly. Inevitably, it will make for live long memories and stories you'll be able to tell for a lifetime.

