Benefit for St. Joseph Fire Relief Fund Later This Month

Fundraising is where it is at recently for many events in Central Minnesota. And I am absolutely here for it. Anytime you can help out a great cause and have fun at the same time it's a win-win.

This time it is the annual La Jam in St. Joseph held this year on a Friday night at the LaPlayette which is located on College Avenue in St. Joseph.

You can check out all of the details on the LaPlayette's Facebook page. The event is on August 25th. It is a Friday night and will run for 5 hours from 6pm to 11pm.

Usually one might be concerned with the weather and hoping the event doesn't get rained out. And latey that hasn't been a concern. Even when the forecast calls for rain it seems to move right on by Central Minnesota. But I will still say this - hopefully it will be great weather for this event.

The band will be IV Play, which is a popular band in the area. Each time there is an event in the area with live music and the details are posted on social media, you will generally see one or more comments with people wanting the band IV Play. So, this is for you!

Make plans to be at the La Friday, August 25th.

