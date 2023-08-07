Four Hurt in Rollover Near Sauk Centre

SAUK CENTRE (WJON News) -- Four people were sent to the hospital after a rollover on Interstate 94 near Sauk Centre.

The crash happened at around 5:15 p.m. Sunday.

The Minnesota State Patrol says 37-year-old Paulette Zarzar of New Brighton was driving eastbound when she lost control and rolled.

Zarzar and three juvenile children were all taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

