Giving To Anna Marie’s A Holiday Tradition For One Family
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- A local family is giving to others in need while teaching their kids about compassion. Ryan and Pam Bjerke are making a donation to St. Cloud Anna Marie's Alliance for their "Coming Home" Capital Campaign.
In addition to the donation, the family has taken their twin daughters Abigail and Grace shopping to pick out toys to bring to the shelter for kids there. Pam Bjerke says they wanted to teach their kids about the true meaning of Christmas and it was rewarding to see them get behind it:
"There is nothing in my mind more rewarding as a parent than watching your kids understanding that life is bigger than themselves and that they can get so much more fulfillment and enjoyment and be able to really support other people in the community and to watch them embrace that this year was probably the best part about the Christmas season for me."
The "Coming Home" Capital Campaign will help convert Anna Marie's current dormitory-style living space into private apartment units. Bjerke says Mike and Karel Helgeson have sweetened the deal too by matching every gift dollar for dollar up to $250,000 for the campaign. The hope is to have families in the new apartments by Christmas of 2024.
