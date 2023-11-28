Central Minnesota Woman Takes To Social Media With Urgent Plea

A PLEA FOR HELP

This time of year is all about giving, and sometimes I think we can overlook certain things that we shouldn't. As I read this plea from the owner and founder of Green Acres Animal Rescue, I felt the need to share it with you.

Sheri writes:

Today, I am reaching out to you not just as the founder of Green Acres Animal Rescue but as someone who has poured her heart and soul into a cause that has become more than a mission- it's a way of life. Founding Green Acres Animal Rescue was a dream fueled by compassion, a dream to make a tangible difference in the lives of animals abandoned, abused, and forgotten. Over the years, our journey has been one of both triumphs and heartaches, with moments of pure joy as we witnessed animals find loving homes, and moments of deep sorrow as we faced the harsh realities of the challenges before us.

The struggles we navigate are more than just financial; they are the sleepless nights, the weight on our shoulders, and the questions that linger in the quiet hours of darkness. How can we continue to provide sanctuary for those who have nowhere else to turn? How can we sustain this haven for the voiceless: The sleepless nights are not merely a result of worry; they are a testament to the relentless dedication we have for the animals we serve. Each decision weighs heavily on our minds, knowing that the lives of innocent beings are at stake. We've stretched every dollar, and exhausted every resource, and yet, the demand for our services has never been greater.

The financial strain is real. It affects our ability to provide veterinary care, maintain a safe and nurturing environment, and facilitate adoptions that change the lives of both animals and their adoptive families. It's not just about sustaining an organization; it's about preserving a lifeline for those who cannot speak for themselves.

Your support can change the narrative. Your contribution can mean the difference between a sleepless night wondering how we'll make ends meet and a night of rest, knowing that the animals in our care have a fighting chance at a brighter tomorrow.

Consider being a beacon of hope for Green Acres Animal Rescue. Your generosity will directly impact our ability to:

Provide essential veterinary care for animals in need

Purchase or lease a building to help maintain a safe and nurturing environment for their rehabilitation. This building or space will allow us to help even more animals in need.

Continue educational programs that promote responsible pet ownership, and facilitate adoption initiatives that create lasting bonds between animals and families.

Your compassion and generosity can turn the tide for us. Thank you for taking the time to understand our struggles and for considering a lifeline for Green Acres Animal Rescue. Your support means more than words can express.

With heartfelt gratitude - Sheri

WAYS YOU CAN HELP

I chatted with Sheri briefly today and she said there are many ways people can help. You can click HERE to make a general donation. There are currently three different fundraisers happening, as well as an adoption event on Sunday at Pet Supplies Plus in Waite Park, and Santa Photos at Lupilin Brewery in Big Lake on December 10th from 11 am to 3 pm.

You can also check out their Amazon Wishlist, to help with much-needed supplies for the Green Acres Animal Rescue.

Green Acres Animal Rescue's Facebook message is below.

