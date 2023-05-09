Get Your Mini Donut Fix This Saturday in Waite Park
There are some things during the summer months that you can count on and look forward to. That is the time when there are a lot of fairs and festivals around with many opportunities to enjoy some fair-type foods.
One of the most popular fair-type foods that people love is a corn dog, of course. But let's not forget about mini donuts!! Mini Donuts are delicious! And when they are apple cider mini donuts, they get even better!
This Saturday from 9 until 1pm you have an opportunity to get your fix of apple cider mini donuts at Menards in Waite Park.
While you head into Menards to get whatever you need for your weekend projects, get a sweet treat at the mini donut food truck.
ST CLOUD/WAITE PARK fans!! This is NOT a drill! We are finally back after a LONG Winter! Just in time for Mother's Day! Our Apple Cider Mini Donut Truck will be at your Menards off 10th Ave this Saturday 5/13 from 9AM-1PM for ONE DAY ONLY! Bring your Mom and treat her to an early Mother's Day present and stock up on all the Spring planting + gardening things at Menards and of course some donuts! PLEASE HELP US INFORM THE COMMUNITY ANY WAY YOU CAN AS WE WILL ONLY BE THERE FOR ONE DAY! Sharing and RSVP'ing to this event helps us tremendously.
The prices seem fairly reasonable too. You can get a dozen for $8, save a dollar when you buy two dozen, as that will cost your $15. Save even more if you buy 3 dozen. That will cost you $20. Great for a Mother's Day weekend treat.
