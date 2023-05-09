Get Your Mini Donut Fix This Saturday in Waite Park

There are some things during the summer months that you can count on and look forward to. That is the time when there are a lot of fairs and festivals around with many opportunities to enjoy some fair-type foods.

One of the most popular fair-type foods that people love is a corn dog, of course. But let's not forget about mini donuts!! Mini Donuts are delicious! And when they are apple cider mini donuts, they get even better!

This Saturday from 9 until 1pm you have an opportunity to get your fix of apple cider mini donuts at Menards in Waite Park.

Get our free mobile app

While you head into Menards to get whatever you need for your weekend projects, get a sweet treat at the mini donut food truck.

The prices seem fairly reasonable too. You can get a dozen for $8, save a dollar when you buy two dozen, as that will cost your $15. Save even more if you buy 3 dozen. That will cost you $20. Great for a Mother's Day weekend treat.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.