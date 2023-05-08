Sartell City Council Tables Golf Course Sale Conversation

SARTELL (WJON News) -- A proposed sale of the Pine Ridge Golf Course in Sartell is taking a pause.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council approved to table the sale of the 9-hole golf course, clubhouse, and maintenance facilities along with the 81 acres of land it sits on in the heart of Sartell.

Council member Jed Meyer voiced his concern that the city didn't due it's due diligence before a purchase agreement was put in place.

We can do a lot of things with this property. This was purchased in 2008 with the thought this was going to be for future generations to enjoy in the heart of our city. For us to let this go would be an absolute travesty in my opinion.

The entire 18-hole golf course on 160 acres of land was purchased in 2008 at a cost of $3.5-million. City documents show the proposed sale would be for just under $458,000 and would contribute revenue to the Park Capital Improvement Fund.

While no public comment was taken, the council did mention the number of emails, messages and concerns from residents about the potential sale.

Mayor Ryan Fitzthum says he believes the voices of these concerned residents need to be heard, as these conversations have not been as transparent.

This might be the largest decision in front of me that I'm being asked to make. It has been a long drawn out process, but to that, a lot of conversation has been in a work setting or in a close session for negotiation purposes.

After an hour conversation the council ultimately voted to table the conversation in order to get some additional clarification.

The council is expected to make a final decision on the sale of the golf course at their next meeting.

