Big Scratch Off Lottery Winner in Becker
BECKER (WJON News) -- There was a big lottery winner in Becker.
Someone playing the scratch-off game Platinum was $200,000.
The ticket was bought at Bill's Superette.
For that game, tickets cost $10 each.
The top prize is $200,000.
