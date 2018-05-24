Get Your Fish On with the DNR & Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins and the Minnesota DNR have teamed up for a number of select dates this summer -- when Twins fans with a current MN hunting or fishing license can get a special deal (and hat).

Purchase a special ticket to one of these games and receive the unique offer on reserved game tickets and get a free camo Twins cap! Lower price tickets are on the Home Run Porch. The higher priced tix are Field Box seats.

DNR/Twins Game Days

Saturday, June 2: vs. Cleveland Indians at 3:10 PM ($24 & $49)

Sunday, June 24: vs. Texas Rangers at 1:10 PM ($19 & $42)

Sunday, July 15: vs. Tampa Bay Rays at 1:10 PM ($19 & $42)

Saturday, August 25: vs. Oakland Athletics at 6:10 PM ($19 & $42)

Saturday, September 8: vs. Kansas City Royals at 6:10 PM ($19 & $42)

Simply enter your hunting or fishing license Tran(s) # (9 digits) when prompted for your password. Only the customer purchasing the ticket(s) needs to enter their Tran(s) # at the time of purchasing special rate tickets – all tickets purchased under that Tran(s) # will receive the special offer with exclusive hat. Locate your Tran(s) # .

*Note: your hat will be available for pick up at your selected game date(s). You will receive an email with location of pick up prior to game date.