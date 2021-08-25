Get Vaccinated At The MN State Fair And Get A $100 Gift Card

In an effort to get as many Minnesotans as possible vaccinated, Governor Walz announced that, according to KARE 11, that the first 3600 people to get vaccinated at the Minnesota's Great-Get-Together will get a $100 gift card. Not a bad deal.

Get our free mobile app

I just think, whatever it takes to get people vaccinated and get this virus under control before it morphs again into something even worse, is a good thing for everybody.

“If you’ve waited to get your shot, there’s never been a better opportunity: You can walk away with a $100 Visa gift card in-hand if you get your first COVID-19 dose at the State Fair,” said Governor Walz. “We continue to be committed to meeting Minnesotans where they are and making it as convenient as possible to get a shot, including right at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. If you’re going to the State Fair and still need your first dose, just swing by the North End Event Center, get your shot, and get $100.”

They are even giving you a choice between the Pfizer or you can opt for the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

With the Delta variant spreading aggressively around the country, hospitals a health workers are overwhelmed with COVID patients. They are saying that 99% of those in the hospital with COVID are not vaccinated.

In the previous vaccination push by Minnesota, 80,000 people filed for the $100 gift card after getting their fist dose of the vaccine.

You can get your first dose at the North End Event Center while at the fair. The Community Vaccine Clinic will be giving vaccinations daily between 9 AM- 9 PM and 9 AM to 8 PM on Labor Day. Walk ins are welcome or you can make an appointment at a special website.

The $100 gift card thing is only for the first 3600 fair attendees that are Minnesota residents.

Enjoy the fair, grab some cheese curds, some peace of mind a $100 gift card.

LOOK: Answers to 30 common COVID-19 vaccine questions While much is still unknown about the coronavirus and the future, what is known is that the currently available vaccines have gone through all three trial phases and are safe and effective . It will be necessary for as many Americans as possible to be vaccinated in order to finally return to some level of pre-pandemic normalcy, and hopefully these 30 answers provided here will help readers get vaccinated as soon they are able.

50 Famous Brands That No Longer Exist

20 Words and Phrases That Are So 2020