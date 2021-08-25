Twins Fantasy Draft With Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]
In order to avoid conversation about the 2021 Twins season, Seth Stohs and I decided to have a fantasy draft of the greatest players in franchise history. Here's how the teams shook out.
TEAM STOHS
SP Jim Kaat
SP Bert Blyleven
SP Camilo Pascual
RP Joe Nathan
RP Eddie Guardado
C Joe Mauer
1B Kent Hrbek
2B Rod Carew
3B Corey Koskie
SS Roy Smalley
OF Kirby Puckett
OF Tony Oliva
OF Bob Allison
DH Justin Morneau
TEAM OVERLUND
SP Johan Santana
SP Frank Viola
SP Brad Radke
RP Rick Aguilera
RP LaTroy Hawkins
C Brian Harper
1B Harmon Killebrew
2B Chuck Knoblauch
3B Gary Gaetti
SS Zoilo Versalles
OF Torii Hunter
OF Michael Cuddyer
OF Byron Buxton
DH Tom Brunansky