Twins Fantasy Draft With Twins Daily’s Seth Stohs [PODCAST]

In order to avoid conversation about the 2021 Twins season, Seth Stohs and I decided to have a fantasy draft of the greatest players in franchise history. Here's how the teams shook out.

TEAM STOHS

SP Jim Kaat

SP Bert Blyleven

SP Camilo Pascual

RP Joe Nathan

RP Eddie Guardado

C Joe Mauer

1B Kent Hrbek

2B Rod Carew

3B Corey Koskie

SS Roy Smalley

OF Kirby Puckett

OF Tony Oliva

OF Bob Allison

DH Justin Morneau

TEAM OVERLUND

SP Johan Santana

SP Frank Viola

SP Brad Radke

RP Rick Aguilera

RP LaTroy Hawkins

C Brian Harper

1B Harmon Killebrew

2B Chuck Knoblauch

3B Gary Gaetti

SS Zoilo Versalles

OF Torii Hunter

OF Michael Cuddyer

OF Byron Buxton

DH Tom Brunansky



