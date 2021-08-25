About 150 Vendors Not Participating in MN State Fair

FALCON HEIGHTS -- Roughly 150 vendors will *not* participate in the State Fair this year.

Fair spokeswoman Danielle Dullinger says some have left due to COVID, others left due to short staffing and supply chain issues, but she adds.

please rest assured that we still have nearly a thousand vendors here at the fair and we've added 61 new merchandise vendors and nine brand new food vendors

Concerns over safety have grown amid a surge in COVID cases this summer.

Though no mask mandate is in place at the fair, organizers are strongly urging fairgoers to wear masks indoors and outdoors in large crowds when social distancing is not possible.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.

