Get Some Fresh Air at These Two Nudist Campgrounds in Minnesota

Minnesota is home to hundreds, if not thousands, of campgrounds. We are blessed to have lots of great areas in our state to set up in the great outdoors for a weekend, but there are only two campgrounds in the state where you can let it all hang out.

If you're feeling adventurous this summer, you can check out one or both of the two nudist campgrounds with Minnesota addresses.

The first is just a short drive from St. Cloud down to East Bethel. Avatan Nudist Club is Minnesota's largest (and self-proclaimed friendliest) nudist community. They have top tier facilities like a large pool, hot tub, sauna, clubhouse, and offer RV camping, tent camping, and even have cabins to rent. Background checks are required in order to be admitted to the club, and they are official members of the American Association of Nude Recreation.

Get our free mobile app

The other nudist campground in Minnesota is located in Sandstone, and is called Two Creeks Campground. This campground is open to adult couples and singles only, all lifestyles are welcome, and clothing is optional. This campground was voted by travel site Orbitz as one of the best places to vacation naked in the United States. Two Creeks sets on 100 acres, and actually has two creeks on property allowing you to float the day away. There is camping accommodation for tents, motorhomes, and pull behind campers. Reservations online are required for all camping.

There's still lots of summer left to go on an adventure in Minnesota, how bold will you be?

New Minnesota State Fair Foods for 2021

27 Things All Minnesotan's Have in Their Junk Drawer