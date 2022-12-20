This Holiday Figure Appeared At The Scene Of A Minnesota Car Crash!

Here's something you don't see every day! Santa was spotted at a car crash in Kandiyohi County recently and a squad car dash camera captured the proof!

The post by the Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office was short but did state that no one was injured in the crash and all parties were able to go about the rest of their day.

It's not very often that our deputies & troopers come across Santa helping out at a crash scene! Thankfully no one was seriously hurt & he could continue on his merry way after EMS & Fire arrived on scene to help us out.

Roads are still slick out there--please slow down & buckle up!

Deputy Kampsen & Deputy King

Later this week, with the impending blizzard-like conditions , and with Christmas a little bit closer, I don't think Santa will have the time to assist at the scene of a car crash, so make sure you are taking the proper steps before you plan on traveling later this week.

In fact, if you can help it, maybe leave earlier in the week like tonight or Wednesday morning, before all of the blowing snow and extreme cold descends from the North Pole.

If you need some ideas as to what you should bring with you, if you plan on traveling after the snow on Wednesday into Thursday, you can head here and then you'll be sure to have everything you'll need to travel in the expected extreme cold and blowing snow.

