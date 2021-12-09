Following a super successful Teddy Bear Toss at the SCSU Men's Hockey game last weekend, another event will be taking place at the Women's Basketball game Saturday, December 11th.

This is the 12th year that St. Cloud State has been hosting Teddy Bear Toss events as a way to donate to Toys for Tots. Fans are encouraged to bring new and gently used stuffed toys for the Teddy Bear Toss event. Fans who bring a teddy bear will receive a free ticket voucher for future games. Give a gift and get one in return!

At the Teddy Bear Toss on Saturday, December 4th, dozens of stuffed animals were tossed onto the ice, and then loaded into the back of an ambulance, and then taken to Catholic Charities for distribution to area kids as part of the Toys for Tots campaign.

The next toss will happen at halftime of the basketball game that starts at 5:30 PM at Hallenbeck Hall.

