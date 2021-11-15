Gas Prices Fall Slightly in Minnesota, Nationally

UNDATED -- Gas prices in Minnesota fell 0.7 cents in the past week averaging $3.18 a gallon.

Gas prices in Minnesota are 6.5 cents higher than a month ago and $1.21 higher than a year ago.

The national average for gas fell 2.6 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.40 a gallon.

As of Sunday night, the national average price for gas posted its first weekly decline in months. Gas Buddy says with COVID cases flaring up and anxiety over demand are likely the reasons for the decline in demand. It appears that the fall in prices should last through Thanksgiving, just in time for millions of Americans to prepare to hit the road for the holiday.

