Gas Prices Fall for 10th Straight Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- The national average price for gas declined for the 10th straight week, the longest downward trend at the pump since the summer of 2022.

However, Gas Buddy says they are carefully watching OPEC's delayed meeting, set to happen later this week, for potential surprises that could eventually mean an end to the lower gas prices if they make any surprise oil production cuts.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have fallen 8.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.06.

The national average price of diesel has fallen 5.2 cents in the last week and stands at $4.23 per gallon.

