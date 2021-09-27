Gas Prices Drop Slightly, Hurricane Preventing Bigger Decline

UNDATED -- Gas prices in Minnesota fell by a penny in the past week now averaging $3.02 a gallon.

The cheapest gas in the state is $2.75 a gallon and the most expensive is $3.29. The national average is $3.17 a gallon.

In St. Cloud, the cheapest gas is $2.84 a gallon with several stations selling gas at $2.89 a gallon.

GasBuddy says relief in average gas prices has been delayed by an active hurricane season which has prevented gas prices from their normal seasonal decline. They say they are still optimistic that we will eventually see a decline in price, but the drop is not likely to be as noticeable due to the above-average hurricane season and demand for gas remains strong.