Gas Prices Go Up for First Time in 14 Weeks

UNDATED (WJON News) -- One of the longest gas price declines on record has come to an end after 14 weeks.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 5.5 cents per gallon in the last week. We're averaging $3.68.

The national average price of gasoline has gone up 3.2 cents per gallon averaging $3.67.

However, the national average price for diesel has declined 5.1 cents and stands at $4.88.

Gas Buddy says a slew of unexpected refinery disruptions, including fires and routine maintenance, have all happened in a short period of time causing wholesale prices to spike in areas of the West Coast, Great Lakes and Plains states. Some of those areas could see prices spike another 25 to 75 cents per gallon until the issues get worked out. Also, as Tropical Storm Ian nears the Florida coast, some refiners could see limited disruption.