Gas Prices Continue Slow Decline

UNDATED -- Minnesota gas prices have fallen 2.3 cents per gallon in the past week, averaging $3.10. Gas prices in Minnesota are 7.9 cents per gallon lower than a month ago, but are still $1.08 higher than a year ago.

The national average has fallen 2.4 cents in the last week, averaging $3.32 a gallon.

Gas Buddy says with the price of crude oil remaining $13 per barrel below its 2021 peak, we continue to see gas prices decline across the country, a trend that will likely continue into this week. Omicron concerns continue to be the primary catalyst for the drop in gas prices across the country. In addition, U.S. gasoline demand last week fell to the lowest level since October, which may keep gas prices declining through the end of the year.