CentraCare’s Annual Holly Ball Event Raises $550,000

ST. CLOUD -- CentraCare says their annual Holly Ball event was another success. Organizers says the event raised $550,000.

More than $52,000 of that total was from their Fund-A-Need segment during the concert, and roughly $30,000 cam from the silent auction.

The virtual event had more than 1,000 guests participating online.

The fund raised will benefit CentraCare Hospice, Coborn Cancer Center and the Central Minnesota Child Advocacy Center.

The CentraCare Foundation's Holly Ball event has raised over $11-million since it began.

The 48th annual Holly Ball event is scheduled for Saturday, December 3rd, 2022.