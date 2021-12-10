Winter Weather Advisory Today & Tonight

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of Central Minnesota, including and Kandiyohi, Meeker, Sherburne, and Wright Counties -- in effect through 3 am Saturday morning.

3 to 5 inches can be expected in the advisory area, with more snow forecasted to the south where a Winter Storm Warning is in effect, where 5 to 12 inches of snow can be expected.

Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5-1-1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org.

From the National Weather Service this morning: A band of snow will develop across southern Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin this morning, and become more widespread this afternoon and evening. Areas under the heaviest band will likely see over a foot of snow. Be prepared for snow-covered roads, low visibility, and travel impacts.

