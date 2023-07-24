Gas Prices Change Little in Past Week

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Gas prices saw very little change in the past week, still stuck in the same 10-cent range since April.

Gas Buddy says it has been a remarkably quiet summer for gas prices, which have been far less active than usual.

Average gasoline prices in Minnesota have risen 0.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.44. The national average price of gas has risen 2.1 cents, averaging $3.55.

The national average price of diesel has risen 2.7 cents in the last week and stands at $3.83 per gallon.

Get our free mobile app

Gas Buddy says with gas demand now hitting its summer high, there remains some risk that could disturb gas prices before summer's end.

READ RELATED ARTICLES